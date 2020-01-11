Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges Kamal Nath not to favour liquor Mafiosi

BHOPAL: The storm over the government’s decision to open liquor sub-shops has refused to die down.

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shot off another letter to his present counterpart Kamal Nath over opening of new liquor shops on Saturday.

Chouhan’s letter was in reply to Nath’s dispatch on Friday. Nath shot off a reply to Chouhan’s earlier letter, presenting his arguments for opening liquor sub-shops.

In his letter Chouhan on Saturday, urged Nath not to resort to lies and fallacious argument in support of Mafiosi, and instead, should send liquor to a drunkard’s doorstep.

In his letter, Nath wrote that mafiosi survive only in those businesses which are banned.

Chouhan, however, said all the banned businesses would be made legal as was done for opening liquor shops.

Chouhan said during his tenure as chief minister, no shop was set up after 2011.

He said the BJP government was in the state till 2018, and after 2011, there was no new shop.

His government was trying to end addictions of all kinds, Chouhan said in his letter.

According to Chouhan, inspiration should be taken from other states for doing good work, but not for opening liquor shops.

Milk, curd and butter are not going to be sold from the new shops so the government is misleading people over the issue that, because of opening of sub-shops, no new shops will be set up.

Chouhan said the Chief Minister’s team turns to sophism whenever he says something.

Ex-CM is protesting in favour of liquor Mafiosi: Saluja

Coordinator of Congress’s media cell Narendra Saluja said sub-shops would be set up only to stop sale of illicit liquor. Ex-CM minister is protesting in favour of the liquor Mafiosi. The number of liquor shops increased during the rule of the previous government so the ex-chief should not mislead people.