Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan preparing to launch farmers’ movement in state

BHOPAL: Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after getting free from BJP’s membership campaign, is now preparing to launch a massive farmers’ movement in the state.

Chouhan conducted a farmers’ rally in Agar on Monday and also addressed a rally of farmers in Pichore of Shivpuri district on Tuesday.

Chouhan also court arrest after the rally. It is clear from the attitude of Chauhan that he is gearing for a farmers’ movement in the state. Chouhan maintains that Congress is not fulfilling its promises made in its Vachan Patra. He said he is always with people wherever they face any difficulty.

Chouhan, just after Lok Sabha elections, had said that he would agitate for loan waiver of farmers. Chouhan has started visiting the farmers. It is clear from the response he got from farmers rallies in past two days that the resentment of farmers may prove dear to the government.

Chouhan was given the responsibility of membership campaign after his appointment as BJP national vice president. The campaign concluded on August 20. Chouhan does not have any assignment at national level as of now.

He has made up his mind to launch a movement against the government in the state. Addressing a rally of farmers in Pichore, Chouhan said Congress has crossed the limit of sins.

He said it is time now to take action. Chouhan said we would not rest till the loans of farmers are waived. Chouhan said the janakrosh rally is a warning to the government that the battle has started.

He claimed that loan which was supposed to be waived in 10 days has not been waived. He said electricity bills are giving shocks to the people.

Chouhan alleged that BJP workers are being false implicated and facing problems. He said Chief Minister, home minister, DGP and IG must note that if false cases are framed then we would not sit idle. He said we did not fear Indira Gandhi during Emergency.