Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath lock horns over farmers’ income becoming double

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement that the farmers’ income has become more than double has raised a political storm in the state.

Reacting to Chouhan’s statement, former chief minister Kamal Nath said the report, on the grounds of which such a statement was made, should go to public.

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rewa, Chouhan said on Monday that the income of farmers had multiplied. The Congress has become aggressive after Chouhan’s statement.

Nath said the standing committee on agriculture set up on March 22 last year had submitted its report to Parliament.

The report said the monthly income of farmers in Madhya Pradesh had decreased from Rs 9, 740 to Rs 8,339.

According to Nath, although the farmers’ income has not increased, they are cursing the government more than they were doing earlier.

Nevertheless, Chouhan retorted Nath’ statement. He said, “Jaki rahi Bhavna Jaisi Prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi (Everything depends on your feeling. God appears before you the way you think of Him).”

The Congress is in the habit of criticising everything done by the government, Chouhan said.

There is a four-fold increase in wheat output, five-and-a half fold rise in paddy production and 35-fold augment in mustard yield, he said, adding that the Congress has problems with development.

