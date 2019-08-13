Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan firm on ‘Nehru a criminal’ remark

BHOPAL: Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, despite criticism, continues to sticks to his statement in which he had called former Prime Minister ‘Jawaharlal Nehru a criminal’.

Interacting with media on Monday, Chouhan said the one who committed crime against the nation is bigger criminal than one who attacked someone.

Maharaja Hari Singh did not put condition of giving special status to Kashmir during its merger, said Chouhan. He claimed Nehru implemented Article 370 in Kashmir at the behest of Sheikh Abdullah.

Even Baba Ambedkar had asked Nehru not to implement Article 370 but he refused. Not only this, Nehru did not listen to law minister Ambedkar, Chouhan added further.

When Indian Forces were chasing out Pakistan Army in 1962 from Kashmir, Nehru declared one-sided cease fire, claimed Chouhan adding “Nehru took the internal matter of Kashmir to United Nations… and Nehru is responsible for India having only one third of Kashmir.

Stating that Congress’ stand on Article 370 was not clear, Chouhan said terrorism thrived in Kashmir because of Article 370 and people were living in misery.