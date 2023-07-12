Bhopal: Shivraj Made Average 3 Announcements Dainly Since March 2020, Congress Calls Him 'Ghoshna Machine'

FILE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Wednesday called Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan an 'Automatic Ghoshna Machine' after the state government said in the Assembly that he made 2,715 announcements in his current stint.

The Congress' jibe triggered an exchange with the ruling BJP.

A state BJP leader said the Congress had given the call for 'Garibi Hatao' (eliminate poverty) five decades back but on the contrary, it increased under their rule.

The government shared the figures related to announcements on a question by Ramchandra Dangi, the Congress MLA from Biaora in Rajgarh district.

"In the written reply to a question in the state assembly on Tuesday, the state government informed that the chief minister made 2,715 announcements after taking charge in March 2020. He makes announcements but hardly fulfils them," Ramchandra Dangi told PTI.

'CM Made 3 Announcements Every Day'

Citing the data given in the state assembly, the Congress MLA said that the CM made almost three announcements in a day from March 2020 till now.

The state Congress on Wednesday morning took to Twitter to label Chouhan as 'Madhya Pradesh Ki Ghoshna Machine' (announcement machine of Madhya Pradesh).

Responding to the Congress' remake, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said data shows that all these announcements are recorded and being followed.

"The chief minister made all his announcements an administrative process of the state government. The announcements are taken on record. On some occasions, implementation takes time as budget provisions need to be made and the law and rules are to be followed," Agrawal said.

He said Chouhan has been the chief minister for 18 years which shows that his announcements are being fulfilled and their benefits reaching the people.

"But those who gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' in 1971 can't understand this. Poverty increased under their rule but their slogans continued," he alleged.