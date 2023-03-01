Bhopal: Shivraj government to celebrate completion of 3 years in power

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the present government will complete its three years on March 23. This occasion will be celebrated like a festival. Moreover, a grand function will be held at Jamboree ground to launch the ambitious Ladli Behana Yojana on March 5.

He was addressing the BJP MLA Squad meeting at CM House on Tuesday night. He asked BJP MLAs to work aggressively in the field so that public welfare works done by his government can be taken among masses in an effective manner.

“we have done many public welfare works hence there is no shortage of arms and ammunition. We have to register our presence among the people with full energy and strength,” he said.

Talking about the Madhya Pradesh Economic Survey report released on Tuesday, he said that in terms of economic development rate, the state is ahead across the country.

In the meantime, he also asked questions from MLAs regarding the Vikas Yatra.

BJP State President VD Sharma exhorted party MLAs to work aggressively under the Booth Expansion Campaign 2. He also hoped that Budget 2023 would prove to be a public welfare budget.