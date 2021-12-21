Bhopal: Shivraj government succumbed to ex-CM's pressure on OBC issue, says Kamleshwar Patel

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former panchayat minister Kamleshwar Patel said that Shivraj government succumbed to former CM Kamal Nath's pressure on OBC reservation issue in panchayat polls. Patel was talking to media after debate in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Patel said that Kamal Nath had made it clear during meeting of party MLAs two days ago that panchayat elections should not be held without OBC reservation and that such a decision should be challenged in the court.

Nath had made it clear that OBC reservation in panchayat polls was cancelled due to Shivraj governmentís faulty decision.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:54 PM IST