Bhopal: Shivraj appeals to industrialists to invest in state

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, amidst strained relations between the BJP and Congress leaders in the state, has lent support to Magnificent MP, the business investors’ summit.

Chouhan has welcomed the move. He said he appeals to investors to invest in Madhya Pradesh and create job opportunities. Chouhan said he is not the leader who speaks ill about the state during investors’ summit. He said he cares for Madhya Pradesh and is a well-wisher of state.

The Congress party during the BJP government in the state had opposed investors’ summit. Chouhan, by supporting the summit, seems to have set a new example. The investors’ summit is being held for the first time after Congress coming to power in the state. Several industrialists from across the country, including those who had invested during the previous government regime, are going to attend the summit.

Some of these industrialists would also share their experiences. Many industrialists may invest in the state because of personal efforts of chief minister Kamal Nath.