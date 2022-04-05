Bhopal: Shivraj announces launch of de-addiction drive, Uma praises him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday the launching of a de-addiction drive across the state.

The announcement came in for praise from senior BJP leader and former chief minister Uma Bharti who has been demanding total prohibition on liquor in the state for quite some time.

Bharati's praise for the CM came within hours of her statement that CM had stopped talking to her.

The CM's announcement came while addressing a Pride Day programme organised in Makhan Nagar, which was earlier called Babai in Hoshangabad district.

Chouhan said, Every citizen will have to take a pledge for the development of village and city. Everyone must take part in development. National poet Dada Makhanlal Chaturvedi was an Indian who spread fragrance of this soil across the world. His birthday is being celebrated as Pride Day. Similarly, Pride Day should be celebrated in every city and village.

He further said, The concept of Gaurav Diwas is that all of us should become part of development of our village and city.This is not just a government's job. It is everyone's job to move towards development and forge a new Madhya Pradesh.

He said that state had developed rapidly. It became a developed state from a BIMARU state. Wheat procurement started. Wheat from state and Narmadapuram would be exported abroad.

He said, If wheat is exported, farmers will get higher prices. Wheat of our state is also known as golden grain.

He made an appeal to citizens not to burn crop residue after harvesting as its smoke spreads pollution. Straw should be made from crop residue to protect cows.

He said a lot of work was done in Indore in the field of cleanliness. Manure and CNG were being produced there from waste. This work should be done in Narmadapuram too.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:03 AM IST