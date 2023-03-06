Bhopal: Shivprakash pulls up ministers for their shabby performance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National Co- Organisation General Secretary Shivprakash came heavily on ministers during the high profile meeting of organization and Ministers held at the party office in State Capital on Sunday. He pulled up ministers for unsatisfactory performance in their in charge districts, growing anger of workers in their constituencies and not taking the programmes of organization seriously.

During the meeting, Shivprakash minced no words and spoke to ministers in a harsh tone. He warned that if ministers don’t change their working style, then they would be responsible for their own fate.

He categorically said that ministers are not doing night stay in the in-charge districts. Party workers were angry against the ministers as the latter had developed a distance. Moreover, ministers are not taking the programmes and works of the organization seriously which are meant to cement the party position before the assembly elections. This is certainly not a good sign as assembly elections are coming near.

He asked the ministers to mend their working style and work in coordination with party workers and organization so that the party should not face any problem in achieving the target set for upcoming assembly elections.

In the meantime, some ministers in their defence said that they were unable to do the work of party workers as bureaucrats don’t follow their instructions. They also complained against the respective collectors for not hearing their instructions. In the meeting, ministers were asked to remain present in core committee meetings and to give priority to organization works. They have been asked to spend at least a night in a month in their in charge districts. During their visit to districts, they should first visit the district party office and meet the district organization office bearers. Sometimes they should also have dinner with the main workers in the district. The mobile numbers of two to three party workers of the district should be saved in the mobile phone so that in case of emergency, they can be contacted. Before giving consent to any programme, ministers should have a conversation with district presidents.

Some ministers said that the in -charge district is at a long distance and owing to this reason, they face difficulty in visiting the in charge district. It was decided in the meeting that in charge districts of those ministers would be changed which are at a long distance from the residence of the minister.