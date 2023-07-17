 Bhopal: Shiva Temples Go Green On Hariyali Amavasya
Decked up with mint, fennel, belpatra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees thronged temples to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on Monday, which was Somvati and Hariyali Amavasya. They performed Rudrabhishek to appease the deity. Temples were decorated on green theme keeping in the view the significance of Hariyali Amavasya.

The 7.5-foot Shivling of 11th century Bhojpur Temple was decorated with green leaves including belpatra and flowers. Bateshwar Mahadev Mandir - city’s oldest Shiv temple - was adorned on theme, Harit Shringar. The face of Lord Shiva was decorated with fennel seeds. The sanctum sanctorum was decorated with mint leaves, grass and green vegetables. Saplings were distributed to devotees of temple as prasad. Prakash Malviya, a member of the temple committee, said “Committee will upload photograph of devotees who will plant saplings on its social media.”

Shivling of another old Shiva temple, Gufa Mandir, was decorated with belpatra, durva and flowers after deity was bathed in panchamrat in morning.

Lord Siddheshwar Bhole Baba was offered water of river Narmada, Ganga, Yamuna in Nehru Nagar. Lord Shiva was anointed with mustard oil, milk, curd, honey, sugar, sandalwood. Flowers, fruits, coconut and belpatra and dhatura were offered to the lord. “On Hariyali Amavasya, Dulhe-dulha Dev is worshipped as a family deity,” said temple founder Pandit Narendra Dixit. Mahaaarti was presented after performing Rudrabhishek of Lord Pashupatinath with cow milk by the devotees at Maa Vaishno Dham Adarsh Durga Temple. Devotional songs, mass feasts were also organised.

