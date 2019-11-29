Bhopal: Shiv Sena workers reach MP PCC office to celebrate government formation in Maha

BHOPAL: The Shiv Sena workers reached the office of the MP Congress Committee and celebrated the formation of the Sena- NCP-Congress alliance government formed in the state Maharashtra, on Thursday.

It was a rare scene in which the once a strong political opponents were seen sharing sweets and crackers happily with each other.

Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray took the oath as a chief minister of Maharashtra. Congress and NCP helped the Sena leader to become the CM of the state.

Sena office bearers reached the PCC and celebrated the Holi and Diwali at the same time. Even the Congress leaders were happy and shared the happiness with the Sena supporters. The general secretary Rajiv Singh state vice president Prakash Jain and other Congressmen were present in the office.