Bhopal: Shifting of Benazir College may devoid it of RUSA’s Rs 20 crore

BHOPAL: The sudden shifting of Benazir College to new premises to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College on Kolar Road may deprive it of RUSA (Rashtriya Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan) funds.

The order to shift Benazir College from its old premises in Jehangirabad to Kolar Road was passed suddenly and its shifting began immediately. RUSA has given fund of Rs 20 crore to establish Benazir College in a decent building. In addition, study material has been given to the college under RUSA assistance programme. If Benazir College is shifted in the new building, then RUSA might demand its aid of Rs 20 crore back, said an official.

Bhopal Central MLA Arif Masood has also objected to shifting of the college. He said land has been allotted for the college. “Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma is behind abrupt shifting of college. If he is so powerful, he should get a new college sanctioned there,” Masood said.