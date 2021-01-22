Bhopal shelter home inmate falls unconscious, concerned family seeks custody

BHOPAL: A 16-year-old girl in Nehru Nagar shelter home fell unconscious on Thursday. The teenager, along with another inmate was admitted to JP Hospital on Monday with a similar complaint inmate. The other girl, who had consumed sleeping pills, had died during treatment on Wednesday. The two girls, including the deceased, were living at shelter home after a rape case was registered against sex racket accused Pyare Miyan in July 2020.

The shelter home’s safety arrangements had come under scanner after the death of an inmate girl due to overdose of sleeping pills.

Expressing concern over her health and safety, the family of the teenager has asked the authorities to hand her over to them. For the second time in a week, the girl has suffered asthma attack and it is not normal, said the girl’s family.