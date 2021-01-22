Bhopal shelter home inmate falls unconscious, concerned family seeks custody

BHOPAL: A 16-year-old girl in Nehru Nagar shelter home fell unconscious on Thursday. The teenager, along with another inmate was admitted to JP Hospital on Monday with a similar complaint inmate. The other girl, who had consumed sleeping pills, had died during treatment on Wednesday. The two girls, including the deceased, were living at shelter home after a rape case was registered against sex racket accused Pyare Miyan in July 2020.
The shelter home’s safety arrangements had come under scanner after the death of an inmate girl due to overdose of sleeping pills.
Expressing concern over her health and safety, the family of the teenager has asked the authorities to hand her over to them. For the second time in a week, the girl has suffered asthma attack and it is not normal, said the girl’s family.
The girl’s mother said that the family was informed about the girl’s health condition in the morning while she had fallen unconscious at night.
However, the shelter home management claimed that the girl was asthmatic and only after the attack, she was admitted to a hospital. The girl’s mother told Free Press that her daughter is asthmatic but now the attacks have increased. She said the authorities should hand over their daughter to them if they can’t ensure her safety.
The girl fell unconscious around 1 am, and was taken to hospital. In the morning the family members were informed about it. Shelter home warden Jyoti Mukati said the girl has recovered and there was nothing serious about her health. She is under observation in the hospital, she added.