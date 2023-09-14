 Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce
Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce

No dispute is root cause of dispute between them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is common for husbands to complain that their wives are too talkative, that they quarrel with them on petty issues and object to whatever they do. 

In a strange case, however, a man in the city has filed for divorce from his wife complaining that she doesn’t talk much and doesn’t object to anything he does. The wife’s strange defence is that she gets pain in her throat if she talks too much.

The case has been filed in the Bhopal District Family Court and the couple is being counselled. The husband works in a private company in a senior position whereas the wife manages the household.

Their marriage is more than four years old and the couple has a two-year-old daughter.  The couple had come into contact through a common friend and got married. The man had met his would-be wife twice before their marriage but both the interactions were one-way.

The man talked and the woman listened. She did not ask him anything. The man thought that the lady was keeping quiet due to shyness.  After their marriage, however, he discovered that not talking much.

He did things which he thought would provoke her to talk. But even then, the woman remained absolutely cool, no protest, no objections, nothing. The husband was shocked to see his wife’s behaviour. 

He could not believe that anyone could be so cool, so indifferent? How anyone could keep so quiet, said the counsellor adding that the husband says that he even slapped their child hoping that it would provoke his wife to react. But even then she kept mum and she simply ignored him,” the counselor said.  

The dispute (or rather the lack of it) took such a serious turn that the wife shifted to her parental home about a year back and has been living there since then. The woman’s defence is that she gets pain in her throat if she talks too much. “Her husband is short-tempered. She doesn’t like arguing,” the counsellor said.

