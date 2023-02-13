Bhopal: Sharad lecture series, felicitation ceremony held at Hindi Bhawan

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sharad Lecture Series was organised by Madhya Pradesh Rashtra Bhasha Prachar Samiti and Hindi Bhawan Trust. It was themed on the Indian knowledge tradition, the young generation and the problem of communication. National awards were also presented on the occasion. In the first session, Manoj Srivastava, Rameshwar Mishra, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi and Charudutt Pingle shared their points, while in the second session, Prof Sudhir Kumar and Prof KG Suresh addressed the audience as the main speaker. Charudutt Pingle said that Indian knowledge tradition could be passed on to younger generation only by the combining modern with traditional science.

Manoj Srivastava said, “Personal opinion of the people who translate the books of Indian knowledge tradition into English also affects the translated text and reaches the next generation in a changed form.” A felicitation function was also held in which Agnishekhar feted with Naresh Mehta Smriti Vangmay Samman, Kusumlata Kedia with ‘Virendra Tiwari Memorial Rachnatmak Samman, Shailesh Matiani with ‘Smriti Chitra-Kumar Katha Samman,’ Prabha Pareek with ‘Prabhakar Shrotriya Smriti Aalochna Samman’ , Rita Verma with ‘Dr. Suresh Shukla "Chandra" Natya Samman. Amita Nirav feted with ‘Shankarsaran Batta Pauranik Adhyapika Puraskar’ and Sushma Munindra with ‘Santosh Batta Smiriti Samman’.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)