Bhopal: ‘Shakti Parampara’ Showcases Evolution, Divine Legacy Of Goddess Durga

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An exhibition on ‘Shakti Parampara’ showcases the evolution of Goddess Durga through the ages and her divine legacy. The nine-day photography exhibition began at Birla Museum in the city to mark Navratri. The exhibition brings to life the diverse and complex representations of Goddess Durga from the early to the Gupta period. It also reflects the evolution of art, culture and spirituality.

Visitors will get a chance to see the intricate details and symbolism of the various depictions of Goddess Durga. From serene and ethereal forms to fierce and powerful expressions, the exhibition offers a comprehensive journey through time, giving patrons a chance to witness the evolution of depictions of Goddess Durga over the centuries.

“We are thrilled to present this exhibition, which is not only a celebration of art and history but also a testament to the unwavering devotion towards the divine mother, Goddess Durga,” said Ashish Singh from Institute for Excellence in Higher Education, adding that “this is a remarkable opportunity to witness the cultural and spiritual richness of our heritage.”

The concept of the exhibition has been given by Dr. Vibha Rathod, coordinator, BSSS College and BK Lokhande, Consultant of Birla Museum. Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Bhopal Circle , Manoj Kurmi inaugurated the exhibition which will remain open for visitors till October 23 from 10.30am-5pm.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)