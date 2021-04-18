Bhopal Shakespeare Festival from April 21-24 to celebrate 457th birth anniversary of celebrated dramatist

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Club Literati will organise Bhopal Shakespeare Festival 2021 virtually from April 21-24 to mark the 457th birth anniversary of celebrated English playwright William Shakespeare.
The theme of the four-day event is - Shakespeare and The Brave New World. The fest will begin with Shake it Up- The Shakespeare Quiz on April 21. It is an online virtual quiz based on life and works of Shakespeare.
A poster making competition, All’s Well If Drawn Well, and a storytelling competition, The Winner’s Tale, will be held on April 22-23.
“As Shakespearean times went through several pandemics, our participants need to send us a handmade poster showing how Shakespeare is relevant in today’s brave new world, which is coping with current pandemic situation,” Club president Seema Raizada said. “All the participants have to write a tale keeping in mind the theme - ‘Shakespeare and the Brave New World,” she added.
The fest will end with As You Like It - a retelling of Shakespearean scenes on April 24. The participants will have to reframe a scene of their choice from any of Shakespeare’s famous plays and send its recording.
The participants can register on https://forms.gle/QLP2KAhReSvDFePt6. For further queries, they can email at ourclubliterati@gmail.com or message on Instagram or Facebook @club Literati. Once registered, participants can join club’s WhatsApp group for regular updates.
