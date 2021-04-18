Bhopal Shakespeare Festival from April 21-24 to celebrate 457th birth anniversary of celebrated dramatist

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Club Literati will organise Bhopal Shakespeare Festival 2021 virtually from April 21-24 to mark the 457th birth anniversary of celebrated English playwright William Shakespeare.

The theme of the four-day event is - Shakespeare and The Brave New World. The fest will begin with Shake it Up- The Shakespeare Quiz on April 21. It is an online virtual quiz based on life and works of Shakespeare.

A poster making competition, All’s Well If Drawn Well, and a storytelling competition, The Winner’s Tale, will be held on April 22-23.

“As Shakespearean times went through several pandemics, our participants need to send us a handmade poster showing how Shakespeare is relevant in today’s brave new world, which is coping with current pandemic situation,” Club president Seema Raizada said. “All the participants have to write a tale keeping in mind the theme - ‘Shakespeare and the Brave New World,” she added.