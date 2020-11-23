Bhopal: Shahpura police arrests three for thefts

The Shahpura police have arrested three persons including two women for their involvement in thefts, on Sunday.

The cops found them moving in the area of Shivay market. A team reached them and quizzed the three accused who were carrying stolen booty.

The cops have seized gold and silver ornaments from their possession and instruments of loot.

The accused were identified as Raeepal Pardi (26), a resident of Sehore Sutraj Bai (40) and Alpana Bai (25), both residents of Kotra Sultanabad.

The accused told that they had stolen the booty from various areas of Shahpura and other areas of Bhopal.