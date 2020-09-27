Bhopal: Shahdol RTO's audio clips demanding bribe goes viral, probe ordered

Yesterday the matter of viral audios in which the RTO of Shahdol was heard asking money from the transporters because he had to send money to the officers of Bhopal and Gwalior came to light. The audios were widely circulated on social media.

Now, the transport commissioner Mukesh Jain has informed that an enquiry had been ordered into the alleged audios and shortly the action will be taken against the RTO.

In the two audios which went viral, the RTO was allegedly demanding the money from the transporters. In one audio the transporter was asking time of two-three to give the money to the RTO, as his father was admitted in the hospital.

Further one can hear the RTO informing the transporter that he had collected the amount before 15 of every month and had to send the money to Bhopal and Gwalior and he is helpless in extending time. He further says if he wants posting in Shahdol he had to pay the amount in any cost. The RTO later gives the number to the transporter and asks him to send the money on time.

In the second audio, the RTO threatens of seizing the vehicles if the transporter visit Shahdol.

The trader then says that ‘whatever’ you demand it will be paid, but the transporter says that he is not going to run the trucks in the division and only for two times the trucks will come to Shahdol.

Later in the audio, the transporter offers to pay Rs 500 per truck, but the RTO refuses and asks Rs 2000 per truck. Later the deal is fixed at Rs 30,000 - as Rs 1500 per vehicle.