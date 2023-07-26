Bhopal: Shah To Take Report On Poll Management

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving at Bhopal on Wednesday. It is going to be his second trip to Bhopal for the second time in a fortnight.

His last trip to the state capital was on July 11. Shah is coming at 7:40pm and is set to take feedback on the poll management till late in the night on Wednesday. He plans to hold a meeting with the senior leaders on Thursday morning and set out for Delhi afterwards.

During this trip, Shah will take feedback on the party’s election programmes that will continue for the next two months. The state BJP has made a strategy for the next two months.

Once shah puts his seal on the plan, it will be carried out. During his last visit, Shah told the party leaders that the poll preparations in MP would be done on Gujarat pattern. Shah will also take feedback on how much work has been done on his suggestions.

The party’s focus will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as was done in Gujarat. The leaders from MP as well as from other states will be deployed to monitor those places where the BJP is on a sticky wicket.

Before the election, Sammellans (conferences) will be held in every assembly constituency. All important leaders of the party will take part in these Sammellans. Afterwards, there will be Mandal-level conferences, so that the party workers may be revitalised.

Preparations On For PM’s Road Shows, Rallies

Amit Shah will discuss the road shows and rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the held in the state with the senior party leaders. Modi may begin his road shows from Sagar on August 12 when he is going to lay the foundation of Ravidas temple in Sagar.