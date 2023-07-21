Bhopal: Shah Arriving On July 26, Nadda Coming Tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit shah is arriving at Bhopal on July 26 to hold a series of meetings with the members of the party’s core committee.
Shah, set to make a night halt in the city, plans to discuss the BJP’s election strategy with the senior party leaders. This is going to be Shah’s second visit in a month. His last visit to the city was on July 11.
Apart from Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda is also arriving at the city on Saturday.
Read Also
OP Rajbhar, Ex-Ally Of Akhilesh Yadav Who Fought UP Polls Against BJP, Joins NDA After Meeting Amit...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)