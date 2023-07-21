Bhopal: Shah Arriving On July 26, Nadda Coming Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit shah is arriving at Bhopal on July 26 to hold a series of meetings with the members of the party’s core committee.

Shah, set to make a night halt in the city, plans to discuss the BJP’s election strategy with the senior party leaders. This is going to be Shah’s second visit in a month. His last visit to the city was on July 11.

Apart from Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda is also arriving at the city on Saturday.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)