Bhopal: Sexual harassment charge against professor; we haven’t backed out, only want more time, say NLIU students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of National Law Institute University (NLIU) have denied rumours that they had backed out on sexual harassment charge against senior professor of the institution. They told Free Press that they had only sought more time from the police for filing a formal complaint.

On Saturday, social media was abuzz with claims that the police had closed the investigation into the case as students had refused to file a formal complaint against NLIU Prof Tapan Mohanty.

Students, however, insisted that Mohanty sexually harassed girl students and said that they wanted some more time to decide on their future course of action. Reason: They wanted “to protect the identity of victims as well as integrity of the institution”.

They said that they want the professor to be kicked out. They also contradicted the professor’s claim that he was forced to tender resignation. “He had submitted his resignation in his own handwriting in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor. Where is the question of duress,” one of the students said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday, had ordered the Director General of Police and Bhopal Police Commissioner to probe into allegations of sexual harassment of students by professor Mohanty. The order came after students met the CM and apprised him of the case.

Moreover, Chouhan also said that he would talk to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court and Judge of MP High Court in this matter. Later, the students’ delegation met the commissioner of Bhopal police and informed them of the happenings and charges against Prof Mohanty.

On the other hand, Prof Mohanty has written a letter of withdrawal (against his resignation letter) to the VC of the University.

Mohanty said the charges were baseless against him and he tendered his resignation under pressure from students. He also said he was willing to face any inquiry.

‘Case not registered, how can it be closed’

As the case has not been registered there is no question of closing it. The complaints have sought more time for filing their complaint.

-Makrand Deoskar, Police Commissioner, Bhopal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:14 PM IST