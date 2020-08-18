Bhopal: Sex racket busted at Ratibad hotel, 14 arrested

BHOPAL: Ratibad police have busted a sex racket with the arrest of 14 people including five women from a hotel on Tuesday. The prime accused 28-year-old Pooja, also in police custody, had brought the girls from other states on pretext of proving them job in hotels, however, later pushed them into flesh trade. The women are aged between 21 and 23 years.

A day earlier, the Kolar police had conducted a raid on a villa in Gehukheda and arrested 15 persons including women who were partying violating the Covid-19 guidelines. Police had received information about a sex racket being operated at hotel Borevan in Ratibad. A team was constituted to nab the culprits red-handed. Ahead of the raid, the police team sent a decoy customer who singled the cops to enter the hotel. Police team found men and women in compromising positions. The prime accused Pooja has previous record of being involved in sex rackets. She had lured the women from other states by promising them jobs in hotels but later pushed them into flesh trade, said SHO Ratibad Sudesh Tiwari. Police scanned the CCTV cameras of the hotel to ascertain if any such illicit activity was being carried out there.