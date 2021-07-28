Bhopal: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital empanelled for cashless eye treatment

Bhopal: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital (SSEH) has been empaneled with 21 government departments, public undertakings and mediclaim companies. Family members and employees of this organisation can avail cashless eye treatment by showing their valid card and permission of treatment issued by their respective office.

Families and employees of all central and state government departments, BSNL, Indian Science Education and Research Institute, Airport Authority of India, Ordnance Factory, Punjab National Bank and BHEL can avail cashless treatment facility in the hospital.

The policy holders of 12 mediclaim companies like Med-Save, Medi-Assist, Family Health Plan-Insurance, Star Health-Insurance, DHS, ECHS scheme of Indian Army, Sphurti Meditech, Reliance Health Insurance, Ayushman Bharat, Ericsson, MD India and Paramount Insurance company can also get benefit of cashless treatment on producing their valid mediclaim card.