Bhopal: Seven Liquor Vendors Penalised For Operating Beyond Permissible Hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department conducted surprise raids around Wednesday midnight, and penalised the operators of seven liquor shops for running their outlet beyond permissible hours, officials said on Thursday. A fine of Rs 20,000 was slapped on the operators of the liquor outlets.

Excise controller Sajendra Mori told Free Press that the excise department raided the liquor shops located near Nadra bus stand, Hamidia road, Sehore Naka, DIG bungalow, Bogda bridge, Depot square and Chandbad on late Wednesday night. Shops were found operating after 11:30 pm . The officials imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the operators of all seven liquor shops for violating the norms set by the district administration.

Meanwhile, the excise department seized 295 litres of raw liquor and 2400 kg Mahua Lahaan at Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday, Case was registered against 12 persons, including five women for manufacturing illicit liquor.

