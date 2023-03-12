Bhopal: Seven elephants look for elusive tigress at Panna Reserve

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after deploying seven elephants, the forest team of Panna Tiger Reserve could not locate elusive tigress which has been selected as second option for translocation to Madhav National Park of Shivpuri. The team will continue the search on Monday as well.

“We engaged seven elephants in a search operation for the tigress but it could not be located. Tigress is young and agile and escapes to another place in a blink of an eye. We are regularly finding the pug marks of the tigress but it is yet to be sighted,” said Veterinary Doctor of Panna Tiger Reserve, Dr SK Gupta to Free Press.

“We are left with no other work but to be ready with the tranquillisation process as we will have to proceed as soon as we get the call of the tigress being sighted. We will have to rush immediately to the spot. All the other necessary works have been put on backburner as we have been tasked with the responsibility to locate the tigress, tranquilize it and deport it to Madhav National Park. We are hoping that the tigress is located at the earliest,” said one of the officers deployed in the team of tranquillisation work.

The tigress, which is around 3 years old with good progeny history, has been selected as second option for translocation to Madhav National Park. The tigress selected earlier was found injured hence plan to tranquilize it was dropped at the eleventh hour. Initially three big cats were to be translocated to Madhav National Park on Madhav Jayanti but only two, one each from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and Satpura Tiger Reserve, could be released. The tigress from Panna Tiger Reserve could not be captured on the given date for translocation to Madhav National Park.

