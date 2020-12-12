Bhopal: Seven-day drama festival ‘Aadi Vidrohi’ to begin from December 14

BHOPAL: A seven-day drama festival ‘Aadi Vidrohi’ will be held at Shaheed Bhawan in the city from December 14 at 6.30 pm.

The annual drama fest focusing on martyrs of the freedom movement and mass awareness is organised by Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalay, Bhopal. This is the first theatre festival organised across the country which highlights the struggle of martyrs on stage.

During the festival, a play ‘Shankar-Ragunathshah,’ directed by K G Trivedi from Trikarshi, Bhopal will be staged on December 14.

‘Amjhera ka Rana,’ directed by Nahid Tanveer of The Reflection, Bhopal on December 15, ‘Ranbhumi ki Naika,’ directed by Vibha Shrivastava of Ekrang Socio Cultural Society, Bhopal on December 16, ‘Jannayak Tantya Mama,’ directed by Praveen Chaubey of Lok Gunjan Natya Sanstha, Bhopal on December 17, ‘Aazad,’ directed by Shobha Chatterjee of Aahan , Bhopal on December 18, ‘Jallianwala Bagh Se,’ directed by Dinesh Nair of Rang Madhyam Natya Sanstha, Bhopal on December 19 and ‘Gandhi,’ directed by Saurabh Anant of Vihan Drama Works, Bhopal on December 20 will be staged during the festival.