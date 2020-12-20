Bhopal: Seven-day drama festival 'Aadi Vidrohi' ends with 'Gandhi' play at Shaheed Bhawan

Bhopal: A seven-day drama festival ‘Aadi Vidrohi’ ended with a play ‘Gandhi’ at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

The annual drama fest focusing on martyrs of the freedom movement and mass awareness is organised by Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalay, Bhopal. This is the first theatre festival organised across the country which highlights the struggle of martyrs on stage.

Scripted and directed by Saurabh Anant, the play was based on the life of the father of the nation- Mahatma Gandhi. The play highlights some issues raised by Gandhi including non-violence, fast, cottage industry, self reliance, ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Satyagarah’.

The play was by artistes of Vihan Drama Works, Bhopal. Saurabh Anant designed the set and lights of the play.