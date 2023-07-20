Bhopal: Set Up Check Posts In 35 Districts Adjoining To MP State Border: CEO MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan asked officials to set up check posts on the main roads of 35 districts of the state bordering Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and look for anti-social elements, illicit liquor, illegal money, illegal weapons, hawala money, drugs and other illegal activities.

The CEO took the election preparations meeting with the officials here on Wednesday. CEO instructed to take effective action and send weekly reports for prevention of drugs, illegal vehicles and other activities to the office mandatorily. Discussions with sector police officers, was election related training to police officers and gave them necessary instructions.

Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are the five states that share the borders of 35 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Among them are Balaghat, Mandla, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Sidhi, Singrauli, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Morena, Sheopur, Betul, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Burhanpur, Chhindwara , Seoni, Bhind, Datia, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Rewa, Satna, Panna and Niwari district.

