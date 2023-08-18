Bhopal: Services Of 12 Work Charge, 85 Class IV Employees Regularised

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The services of 12 work charge employees and 85 class IV employees have been regularised as Speaker Girish Gautam have distributed the permanent appointment letters to them, here on Thursday.

They were working for past 25-30 years. On July 10th, the Speaker have made announcement to regularise the employees. Now he distributed the appointment letters to 97 employees, some of whom are going to retire after one year.

Assembly principal secretary A P Singh and secretary Sishirkant Choubey were also present on the occasion.

