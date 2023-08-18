 Bhopal: Services Of 12 Work Charge, 85 Class IV Employees Regularised
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Services Of 12 Work Charge, 85 Class IV Employees Regularised

Bhopal: Services Of 12 Work Charge, 85 Class IV Employees Regularised

Assembly principal secretary A P Singh and secretary Sishirkant Choubey were also present on the occasion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 01:13 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The services of 12 work charge employees and 85 class IV employees have been regularised as Speaker Girish Gautam have distributed the permanent appointment letters to them, here on Thursday.

They were working for past 25-30 years. On July 10th, the Speaker have made announcement to regularise the employees. Now he distributed the appointment letters to 97 employees, some of whom are going to retire after one year.

Assembly principal secretary A P Singh and secretary Sishirkant Choubey were also present on the occasion.

Read Also
Bhopal: Haryana Assembly’s Pratyaukta Committee meets Speaker Girish Gautam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Services Of 12 Work Charge, 85 Class IV Employees Regularised

Bhopal: Services Of 12 Work Charge, 85 Class IV Employees Regularised

Bhopal: Voter List Revision In Full Swing

Bhopal: Voter List Revision In Full Swing

Bhopal: Home Minister Takes A Jibe At Digvijaya’s Remark On Bajrang Dal

Bhopal: Home Minister Takes A Jibe At Digvijaya’s Remark On Bajrang Dal

Bhopal: Former PM’s Life Staged In ‘Rashtrapurush Atal’

Bhopal: Former PM’s Life Staged In ‘Rashtrapurush Atal’

Bhopal: Matrimonial Discord Drives Man To End Life

Bhopal: Matrimonial Discord Drives Man To End Life