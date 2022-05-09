Bhopal: Server glitch becomes major worry for doctors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Registered allopathy doctors are not been able to execute their verification due to ìserverî issue. The last date for verification is May 15. The date had been extended twice.

Only 22,000 doctors have done verification so far. There are 55,000 doctors registered in MP Medical Council. In this process of verification, the registration certificate given by the Medical Council and other documents have to be uploaded through MP Online.

The last date had been extended twice due to less number of doctors getting the verification done. The last chance for verification now is May 15. After this, notice will be issued to the remaining doctors.

President of MP Medical Officers Association Dr Devendra Goswami said, We doctors have to spend hours in cyber cafe due to server problems. So process of verification is very slow.

Dr Goswami said, Earlier, school level documents were demanded but now MBBS level documents are required for verification. So document is not any issue now. The main problem is server.

After the protest of doctorsí organisations, the council has reduced the number of documents to be uploaded. Now only registration certificate and Aadhaar card have to be uploaded. Registration is being linked with the Aadhaar card.

So far 18,000 doctors have got themselves registered. The figure of four thousand doctors who have registered after 2019 is already there. In this way, the figure of 22,000 doctors has been verified so far.

