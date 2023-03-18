Bhopal: Serious crimes to pose major challenge to new Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Although overall crime rate dropped in Bhopal under former Commissioner of police (CP) Makrand Deoskar, serious crimes saw a surge. Serious crimes such as rapes, molestations, cyber frauds and dowry harassment will pose a major challenge to the New Bhopal Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra.

Officials said that as Mishra has been posted for the first time in Bhopal, it might take some time for him to get a hang of nature of crimes taking place in the city. Crimes against women will be the biggest challenge for him, they added.

Reflecting on the tenure of former CP of Bhopal, Makrand Deoskar, police officials said that during his tenure, the number of overall crimes dropped in the city. This included robbery, theft, burglary, chain snatching and breach of public peace. They, however, added that rapes, dowry harassment, suicides, murders and cyber crimes were not curtailed even after implementation of commissionerate system in Bhopal. Such crimes touched a new high in 2022, they further said.

Deoskar, being a native resident of Bhopal, was acquainted with all the activities taking place across the city. Additionally, he was also posted at the police headquarters (PHQ) for a long time, owing to which, he had a hang of the nature of crimes taking place in Bhopal.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar said, “Crime rate will decline as Mishra has been posted in cities like Gwalior, Jabalpur and Indore where crime rate is higher than Bhopal.”