Bhopal: Separated From Wife, Man Kills Self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stressed after his wife left him due to his habit of frequent alcohol consumption, a 35-year-old man hanged himself to death in Chhola on Friday, the police said.

The police added that passers-by spotted the body hanging from the tree on Friday morning and reported the matter to police. A case was registered thereafter.

Investigating officer (IO) at Chhola police station, Mahesh Sariyam told Free Press that the man who took the extreme step was Kalyan Ahirwar (35) who lived in a rented accommodation in Chhola and was a caterer. He had the habit of consuming alcohol frequently, owing to which frequent disputes used to take place between him and his wife Sangeeta. Neighbours told police that Ahirwar often used to thrash his wife under influence of alcohol. A few months back, Sangeeta left him and began staying at Shahjehanabad.

On Friday morning, Ahirwar tied a noose around his neck and hanged himself from a tree located opposite Manorama wedding hall in Chhola. His wife Sangeeta is being questioned. No suicide note has been recovered.

Police crack Class 10 girl suicide case, detain minor for raping

The police have cracked the suicide case of a Class 10 girl who had consumed poison 6 months back and had died. She was raped multiple times by her classmate who then began blackmailing her. The accused has been detained.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Narendra Kulaste said that the girl was a student of Class 10, who had committed suicide by consuming poison at her house six months back. During probe, the police sifted through the notes, as well as the cell phone belonging to the girl. It came to light that one of the girl’s classmates had established physical relations with her forcibly, and then began blackmailing her. He visited her house when she would be alone and blackmailed her. Owing to same, the girl took the extreme step and the police detained the minor on Friday.