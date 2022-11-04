Bhopal: Sensitivity towards SC, ST, ‘Work to make Witness Protection Scheme more effective’

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This seminar will prove helpful for police officials to carry out more effective investigation of crimes against scheduled castes and tribes and in bridging the gap between different sections of the society. Madhya Pradesh Police deserves congratulations for making challan in 99 per cent of the cases after considering the cases with sensitivity and efficiency. This was stated by Additional Chief Secretary Home Rajesh Rajoura. He was addressing the concluding function of two-day seminar Sparsh of police officers organised on the topic, Sensitivity towards Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, here on Friday.

He said that efforts should be made to take quick decisions in the cases prevailing in the courts so that the victim can get justice. Congratulating everyone for this event, Dr Rajesh Rajoura said that the Witness Protection Scheme had yielded good results. Work to make it more effective, he added.

The ACS expressed satisfaction over Madhya Pradesh being the top in implementation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act and congratulated policemen.

Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kataria and other police officers and employees were present on the occasion.

Additional Director General of Police (SC/ST welfare) Rajesh Gupta said that such seminars were organised twice a year by the branch to make investigators and supervisors efficient in cases related to SC and ST category. He told police officers that sensitivity towards SCs and STs should be reflected in their dealings.