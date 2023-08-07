 Bhopal: ‘Sensitise Family Members Against Bottle Feeding’
To overcome the problem of neonatal death and child mortality rate, the role of the family is important to treat infectious diseases in children.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nation Health Mission (NHM) has laid stress on sensitising family members about importance of breastfeeding the new born babies and avoid bottle feeding. It has also focused on counselling males in the family and the role of the family to support child and mother care. The NHM released the health care guidelines in view of World Breastfeeding Week, which is observed from August 1-7 every year.

Dr Himani Yadav, Deputy Director, Child Health and Child Health Nutrition, NHM, said, “In Madhya Pradesh, there is a separate guideline on family participatory care for enhancing involvement of families in infant care. To overcome the problem of neonatal death and child mortality rate, the role of the family is important to treat infectious diseases in children.

” Dr Vijaylaxmi Panda, coordinator, Partnership, Antara Foundation, Bhopal, said, “Focus should be on increasing weight of newborn babies by regular monitoring. Breastfeeding needs to be promoted.”

