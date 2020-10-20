Bhopal: Seniors of BSSS's clean temple premises, give masks to the devotees

BHOPAL: A unique farewell ceremony was organised by the junior of BSSS’s National Service Scheme Unit for their seniors. All the seniors were invited to the courtyard of Bhojpur (Lord Shiva) temple where they together cleaned the temple premises. Senior volunteers also distributed around 100 masks to the visitors who came to visit the temple. They also spread awareness and instructed everyone to follow all COVID norms. The juniors also organised various fun games for the seniors, in which they participated with great enthusiasm. Program Officer, Dr DB Singh thanked all the students for their dedication and contribution to society and gave his best wishes for their bright future. Mementoes were handed over to senior students.