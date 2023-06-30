Bhopal: Senior SPS Officers Want ‘Ashoka And Star’ On Uniform

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Police Services Association (SPS) has once again sent the proposal to DGP seeking permission to allow ASPs to wear ‘Ashoka with Star’ - the insignia of an SP rank officer- on their uniform. The proposal has been pending with the DGP and the state government for the last five years. The SPS association has raised various demands before the director general of police (DGP).

The officials of SPS told Free Press that for the last five years they have been raising the demand to allow an additional superintendent of police (ASP) to wear the ‘Ashoka with Star’ insignia on their uniform along with the ‘MP Police’ badge.

We are only demanding this for ASP rank officers and none other, said the officials. We are just asking for the insignia and no financial facet attached to it so there would not be any financial burden on the state government, they added. Guard and other departments are wearing higher ranks badges on their uniform.

“There is no harm in wearing the badge, ASPs were once permitted to wear the symbol, but later it was withdrawn. Now once again the association is demanding to permit us to wear the Ashoka and Star on our uniform,” said Mujalde.

Many of the SPS officers retire before they are promoted to IPS cadre as there are many ‘ifs and buts’ involved even when they have all the required qualifications for being promoted.

