Bhopal: Senior railway engineer in CBI net

Divisional railway manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay told Free Press that they have come to know about CBI raid at the officer's house on Sunday.

Monday, June 06, 2022
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ajay Kumar Tamrakar, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer of Diesel loco-shed Itarsi of West Central Railway (WCR) has been arrested by CBI, ACB Bhopal while accepting bribe of Rs 50k, sources said on Sunday.

It is alleged that the officer demanded a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh to give appointment to a man working at his residence. It is claimed that earlier he was removed and to reinstate him, bribe was demanded. The matter was reported to the CBI and the Central agency registered a case and formed a trap wing.

The amount of Rs 3.5 lakh was demanded and as a first instalment Rs 50k were asked for. On Sunday the complainant handed the amount to the engineer at his residence. CBI sleuths conducted a raid and arrested the accused red- handed.

