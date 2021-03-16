Bhopal: Senior gastroenterologist Dr RK Jain loses battle against Covid-19

Bhopal: Senior gastroenterologist Dr RK Jain died on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with Covid. He had undergone lung transplant at MGM Hospital in Chennai in end of February. Lungs of a brain dead patient from Bengaluru were transplanted. For the first time, lung transplant surgery was done following lung damage due to coronary infection. Dr. Jain's lungs were completely damaged due to Covid-19 infection and he was airlifted to a hospital in Chennai in second week of January in critical condition. He was placed on ECMO machine support till lung transplant surgery. He was referred to Chennai from Bhopal's National Hospital. Dr Subodh Varshney, MD Siddhanta Hospital said, "Dr RK Jain died on Tuesday. He had undergone successful lung transplantation. However, septicemia proved fatal."