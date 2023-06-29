Bhopal: Senior Citizens Call For Help, 525 cases Of Abuse Reported In 3 Months

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The shocking saga of an elderly couple who was confined in a room for the past four months by their daughter in Arera Colony has raised alarm about senior citizens’ safety.

Officials incharge of senior citizens helpline (number 14567) told Free Press that 525 cases of domestic violence against senior citizens were reported from Bhopal in last three months.

Of the 525 cases, almost 75 per cent of them pertained to violence against them while 25 per cent were related to mental harassment. The official incharge of helpline number, wishing anonymity, said violence against senior citizens was on the rise in Bhopal, predominantly due to property disputes.

The official added that in remaining 25 per cent cases, senior citizens have been calling to seek emotional support, as they were being subjected to mental torture by their kin because of their poor health, compatibility, family challenges and legal issues.

When contacted, senior police officials said senior residents who have problems are sent to Aalamban centre set up for their aid and cases registered there are resolved within due time.

According to sources, majority of domestic violence cases against elderly are reported from rural areas of Bhopal like Berasia and Sukhi Sewaniya. In urban areas, cases were reported from Ashoka Garden, Jehangirabad, Gautam Nagar and Chunabhatti.

Domestic violence cases are resolved immediately: CP

Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said Aalamban centre was always at the beck and call of senior citizens. He added that whenever inputs regarding domestic violence against elderly were received, the cops would swing into action and rescue them.