Bhopal: Senior Asian Athletic Championship, Swapna Burman Wins Silver Medal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swapna Burman,26, won a silver medal in Senior Asian Athletic Championship. She won medal in the heptathlon event. The Championship was held in Bangkok from July 12 to 16. Swapna Burman received training at Madhya Pradesh Sports Academy.

Barman scored 5,840 points in seven events and bagged silver medal. Ekaternia Voronina from Uzbekistan won gold medal with 6,098 points. Swapna won her third medal at continental meet. She had won gold medal in 2017 and silver in 2019 and is recipient of Arjuna award.

Heptathlon event consist of seven events, which includes 100 metres hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 metres, long jump, javelin throw, 800 metres. It is a two-day event.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)