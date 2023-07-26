Bhopal: Seminar On Sant Raidas From July 29 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Janjatiya Lok Kala evam Boli Vikas in association Bhartiya Hindi Parishad, Prayagraj, is going to organise two-day seminar on Santon ki Vaniyan aur Saint Raidas’ at Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum from July 29.

More than 125 scholars and researchers from different states of the country will participate in the seminar and present their research papers. Development and sect of saint literature, philosophy of life, literature of Sant Raidas, and relevance of his poetry will be discussed.