Bhopal: Self-financed schemes should be prepared to make MP Aatmanirbhar: Bhargava

Bhopal: Public works, cottage and village industries minister Gopal Bhargava has said that self-financed schemes should be prepared to make Madhya Pradesh Aatmanirbhar in the fields of roads, water, electricity and irrigation. Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh Group of Ministers’ meeting was held on Wednesday.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, minister for panchayat and rural development Mahendra Singh Sisodia, energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, horticulture and food Processing (Independent Charge) minister of State for Narmada Valley Development Bharat Singh Kushwaha, minister of state for public health engineering Brijendra Singh Yadav and additional chief secretary and principal secretaries of the concerned departments were present.

PWD minister said that the basic concept of Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh is to reduce the dependence on the government in the field of all public utilities. He said that the government should expand the road, water, electricity, irrigation facilities in the area of infrastructure in such a way that the process from the construction of the schemes to the operations can be conducted like a self-funded programme.

He said the construction of roads on the basis of B.O.T. is an important example. In this sequence, a roadmap is being prepared to develop state and district roads by Public Works.

To ensure availability of drinking water to all the villages by 2023, Madhya Pradesh is undertaking work at a rapid pace, said Bhargava.

In the meeting, the Group of Ministers gave instructions to prepare a proposal for a permanent solution in the operation of tap-water schemes after their construction. Energy minister Tomar informed that the state has attained Aatmanirbhar in the field of power generation. At present, 21 thousand MW generation capacity has been achieved in the state. But in view of their operating costs, special emphasis needs to be given on renewable energy. The state government is working on the Green Energy Corridor Transmission Project.

Silawat informed that one crore 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land is being irrigated from all sources in Madhya Pradesh. A target has been set to expand irrigation potential of 5 lakh hectares in the next one year.