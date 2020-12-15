Bhopal: Self-control is better than censorship on OTT platforms, says Anu Kapoor

The cinema halls will continue to exist, said film actor Anu Kapoor who was recently in the city to promote his upcoming web series Paurashpur.

Talking to the media, the actor said that the film industry has adjusted to the Covid-19 pandemic and has learned how to do quality work with limited resources.

The actor said that while the issue of censorship on OTT platforms is under consideration, self-control is better than censorship.

When asked why Bollywood films do not win Oscar, he said that the right films are not sent. “The storylines of our films are not realistic. They are too commercial,” he said.

He said that the filmmakers cannot give the excuse that they don’t produce good films because people don’t like them. “We need to promote filmmakers who produce films that are not run of the mill.

Talking about his childhood days spent in Bhopal, the actor says that he had to change his name from the original Anil Kapoor to Annu Kapoor because there was already an Anil Kapoor in the industry who was much senior to him.

Kapoor is also a television presenter best remembered for hosting the vocal reality show Antakshari from 1993 to 2006 and his roles in Mr. India, Vicky Donor (2012) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017). He received the Filmfare award as well as National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Vicky Donor.