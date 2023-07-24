Bhopal: Selection Tournament From Aug 24 To 27

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Badminton League (MPBL) is going to be held soon. Selection tournament will start on August 24 at TT Nagar stadium. MPBL has been formed by the support of Madhya Pradesh Badminton Association. People can register by August 19 through online portal. The registration fee is Rs 1,000 for singles under age 19 and Rs 2,000 for doubles category.

The event categories includes boys singles, girls singles, men singles (open category), women singles,(open category) men doubles( open category), masters men doubles for above 40 years of age. Winners would get cash prize Rs 18 lakh. Anyone who resides, working, studying in Madhya Pradesh can participate in MPBL.