Bhopal: Selection for admission in State Badminton Academy Gwalior from June 13-22

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Selection programmes will be conducted in various districts from June 13 to 22 for admission to Madhya Pradesh State Badminton Academy, Gwalior.

Preliminary selection is scheduled on June 13 and 14 at TT Nagar Stadium in the city and June 16 and 17 at Nehru Stadium, Indore.

Final selection process will be conducted from June 20 to June 22 at Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Sports Complex, Gwalior. Players in the age group of 10 to 17 years can participate in the selection process.

For more details, badminton instructor Vishnuvardhan Reddy can be contacted on 7013996585. Participants for selection will have to make their own arrangements for travel and accommodation.