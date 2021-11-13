Bhopal: Selected teachers, their families to hold Samuhik Upwas on Monday

Bhopal: Over 15,000 teachers selected for government schools and waiting for appointment letters will observe Samuhik Upwas (Mass Fast) on November 15- the day PM Narendra Modi is visiting the state capital.

“Teachers selected but waiting for appointment letters will observe fast along with their family members at their homes on November 15. We all would be praying to give wisdom to the government that could pave the way for our appointments,” said state convener of selected teachers association, Amit Gautam.

Teachers Eligibility Exams were organised in the year 2018 to fill 20,679 posts of teachers from school education department and 7,924 posts of teachers from the Tribal Welfare Department. After protests by selected candidates, school education department started recruitment drive from February 2020 for over 20,670 teachers.

However, while declaring lists of the selected teachers, school education department issued list of only 12,043 candidates. Out of this, 8342 teachers were selected for higher secondary schools and 3701 for middle schools. As many as 8627 teachers are still waiting for joining letters, said Gautam.

Schools run by the tribal welfare department released advertisements for recruitment of 2220 higher secondary teachers and 5704 middle school teachers in June 2021. The selected teachers have now demanded that the tribal welfare department should start the recruitment process so that the teachers who were selected about three years ago get employed.

School education minister, Inder Singh Parmar, a week ago had said that the state government will take the decision very soon in this regard and remaining selected teachers will be engaged.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 01:27 AM IST