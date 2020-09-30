Bhopal: Seize ministerial powers of Rajput and Silawat, Congress asks EC

BHOPAL: Congress has asked the Election Commission to immediately seize the ministerial powers of Govind Rajput and Tulsi Silawat. The party raised the demand during a meeting of political parties at the Election Commission office on Wednesday.

The commission convened an all party meeting apprising them of new norms applied for the first time in elections in view of Covid-19 pandemic. It also invited suggestions from the political parties to conduct free and fair elections.

Representative of the BJP asked the commission to increase more time (from existing 5 days) to Covid patients for postal ballots. ‘Besides increasing time for postal ballot for Covid patients we have also urged the election commission to limit number of voters to 750 per polling booth because of pandemic,’ said Santosh Sharma, head of legal cell BJP. The BJP has also demanded deployment of additional security forces at sensitive places.

‘Congress has requested the election commission to seize ministerial powers of revenue minister Govind Rajput and water resource minister Tulsi Silawat with immediate effect,’ said JP Dhanopia of Congress. Their term would be expiring on October 21, therefore they should seize to remain ministers from October 20.

Why should election commission wait for October 20, it should be done immediately to restore constitutional values, he added.

In another suggestion, Congress demanded that a voter should not be send back to home if his temperature exceeds prescribed limits and asked to come back at last hour of voting. ‘Election commission should set separate polling booths for such cases, as it is highly unlikely that the voter will return,’ added Dhanopia.

Chief Electoral Officer, Veera Rana along with other officials made a presentation about new norms that have been made because of Covid-19 pandemic.