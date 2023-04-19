Bhopal sees 73 thefts, 50 burglaries in around 45 days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rising cases of thefts and burglaries have emerged as an issue of grave concern in Bhopal. To add to the woes is the fact that probe in such cases and apprehending of criminals has gone for a toss. When Free Press sourced out the data of the same, it came to light that as many as 50 burglaries and 73 thefts have taken place in Bhopal in the past one and a half month.

Further delving deeper into the same, it was ascertained that 37 cases of burglaries and 59 cases of thefts are still unresolved at the police stations of Bhopal. Thefts and burglaries have gone rampant in several areas of the city, such as Teela Jamalpura, E-7 of Arera Colony and Misrod, to name a few.

Covering up the issue, senior officials of the Bhopal police commissionerate system said that huge numbers of the offences were registered in the past one and a half months, as a majority of police officials were busy in upkeep of law and order in wake of Prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit and the ensuing assembly sessions.

Several sources in the Bhopal police commissionerate system, requesting anonymity, said that cases pertaining to thefts and burglaries are often suppressed by the personnel posted at police stations, as the increase in crime graph draws attention of the senior police officials. They added that in many of such cases, even the FIRs are not registered as the station house officers (SHOs) wish to portray the area under his jurisdiction as crime-free.

Many CCTV cameras not functioning: Addnl CP

Additional commissioner of police of Bhopal, Anurag Sharma, when contacted regarding the issue, said that CCTV cameras have become non-operational in the theft hotspots, due to which officials investigating the case are often rendered devoid of leads pertaining to the accused. The annual contract with the CCTV camera installation company has ended, the same will be renewed and soon the CCTVs will be made functional again, said the official.

